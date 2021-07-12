South Korea signs 20-year LNG deal with Qatar

South Korea's energy ministry said on Monday it had signed a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with Qatar for the next 20 years starting in 2025, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp will buy 2 million tonnes of LNG annually from Qatar Petroleum.

"This long-term contract is considered to have favourable contract conditions, which would help stabilise LNG supply as well as to significantly drop fees," the ministry said in a statement.

It did not provide financial details of the agreement.

The energy ministry added that KOGAS buys 9 million tonnes of LNG annually from Qatar through long-term contracts and a contract worth 4.9 million tonnes of LNG is expected to end in 2024.