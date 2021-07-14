India assures Afghanistan of cooperation in strengthening consensus for political settlement

Expressing concern over the escalation of violence and stressing the need to end the bloodshed in Afghanistan, India on Tuesday assured continued cooperation to Kabul in strengthening regional and global consensus to achieve a political settlement in the country.

According to an official release by Afghanistan government, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with Afghani counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar during his visit to Tajikistan to discuss political and security situation, peace process, and India's cooperation with Afghanistan in various fields, including the joint fight against terrorism and the establishment of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

Jaishankar and Atmar met in Dushanbe on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The two ministers will also participate in a meeting of the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Atmar also elaborated the political and security situation in Afghanistan, the outcome of Afghan President's visit to Washington DC, and the United States continued support and cooperation with Afghanistan.