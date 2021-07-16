Sputnik V vaccine approved in Nigeria

The use of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been approved in Nigeria, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Nigeria has become the 68th country in the world to approve the Russian vaccine. Total population of all countries, where Sputnik V is approved for use, now exceeds 3.7 billion people, which is nearly half of the global population," the statement said.

According to RDIF, "Real world data obtained during vaccination with Sputnik V in a number of countries (Argentina, San-Marino, Serbia, Hungary, Bahrain, Mexico, UAE, Philippines among others) demonstrate that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus".