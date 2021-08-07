Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 6.96 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 6,964,194 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 175,878 while 6,082,655 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.