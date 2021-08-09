30 ambulances gifted by Modi enroute to Bangladesh from India

Thirty ambulances from India, which have been gifted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are on their way to Bangladesh.

The ambulances have arrived at Petrapole and after clearance at Benapole land custom check post they will leave for Dhaka, according to the Indian High Commission.

The thirty vehicles are part of 109 ambulances being gifted to Bangladesh as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement when he visited Bangladesh in March this year.

The gift is meant to further enhance healthcare, especially in the shared effort to contain Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh.

The remaining ambulances are expected to arrive in batches by end of September, it said.

"These ambulances are intended to support the government of Bangladesh's extensive effort to combat the COVID pandemic. They underline India's continuing and long-term commitment to partner the fraternal people of Bangladesh," it said.