Pakistan dispels speculations on foreign minister's visit to Afghanistan

Pakistan dispelled speculations regarding visit of the country's foreign minister to Kabul, according to the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"No visit by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Kabul is scheduled. Any speculation in this regard is baseless," Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

Earlier, Pakistani foreign ministry said that Qureshi will be visiting Afghanistan's neighboring countries for consultations on the Afghan issue soon, while reiterating its commitment to work together with the international community to advance shared objectives in Afghanistan.

On Saturday, the foreign minister held telephonic conversations with his counterparts in Russia, Germany, Turkey, Belgium and Netherlands to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.