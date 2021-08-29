Okinawa finds contaminants in Moderna COVID-19 vaccines- NHK

Contaminants were found in Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccines at a large-scale vaccination centre in Japan's Okinawa prefecture, suspending inoculations, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Okinawa vaccines are from different Moderna lots already suspended by the Japanese government due to reports of contamination, NHK said.

Black substances were spotted in syringes and a vial, while pink substances were found in a different syringe filled with vaccine at the Okinawa centre, NHK said.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (4502.T), the domestic distributor of the Moderna vaccines, is expected to investigate the possibility of contamination during production and hold talks with Japan's health ministry, the broadcaster said.