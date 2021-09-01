Indian PM, European Council Chief Discuss Afghanistan Situation Over Phone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed with European Council president Charles Michel the recent developments in Afghanistan and their implications for the region and the world.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders emphasized the importance of a stable and secure Afghanistan and discussed the potential role India and the EU could play in this context, the Prime Minister's Office here said in a statement.

PM Modi and Mr Michel unequivocally condemned the horrific terror attack at the Kabul airport that resulted in many casualties, it said.

"Spoke with @eucopresident Charles Michel, President of the European Council, about the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Also reiterated our commitment to further strengthening India-EU relations," PM Modi tweeted after his telephonic talk with the European Council president.