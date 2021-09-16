Indian democracy is not a choice, it is way of life, says Jaishankar

Other News 16 September 2021 11:32 (UTC+04:00)
Indian democracy is not a choice, it is way of life, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that Indian democracy is not just a choice made in 1947, but a way of life.

Speaking on International Day of Democracy at the international webinar ''Independent [email protected]: Democratic Traditions'' conducted by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Jaishankar said, "It is appropriate that the International Day of Democracy is commemorated with particular enthusiasm in the world's largest and most energetic democracy. After all, for India, democracy was not just a choice we made in 1947, but a way of life well before that. Few societies can compare with the pluralism that has been our historical characteristic."

India has a long tradition of representative government. About 2,500 years ago, the Lichchhavi Republics had developed a consultative and democratic process of governance. Similarly, village panchayats with delegates gathering for a type of local grand assembly was an established custom in the 10th century Chola era, he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Uzbeknefteqaz provides services to Russian, Swiss, US companies
Uzbeknefteqaz provides services to Russian, Swiss, US companies
Oil prices extend gains after draw in U.S. stocks
Oil prices extend gains after draw in U.S. stocks
SpaceX launches 1st space tourism mission
SpaceX launches 1st space tourism mission
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkmenistan applies to join WTO as observer Turkmenistan 12:24
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.16 Georgia 12:24
Azerbaijan registers new non-banking credit organization Economy 12:23
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 16 Uzbekistan 12:22
Emirates seeks 3,000 cabin crew as operations ramp up Arab World 12:21
Uzbeknefteqaz provides services to Russian, Swiss, US companies Oil&Gas 12:21
Baku - beacon of modern architecture, says BBC News article Society 12:20
German economy to grow 2.1% in 2021, 4.9% in 2022 Europe 12:18
Iran looks to increase extraction from own, joint oil fields Oil&Gas 12:18
Gas price in Europe keeps declining after hitting record highs on previous day Europe 12:16
Iran projects its oil refining to increase in next 3-4 years Oil&Gas 12:15
SOCAR Ukraine talks on priorities in expansion of filling stations’ network Oil&Gas 11:52
Iran holds micro share in gas trade regionally, worldwide, despite its reserves Oil&Gas 11:37
Turkmenistan develops legislative platform for single digital economy base ICT 11:33
Indian democracy is not a choice, it is way of life, says Jaishankar Other News 11:32
Power plants with CO2 capture will set price on supply side Oil&Gas 11:29
Iran's CBI unveils amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 11:24
Kazakhstan unveils recent data on grain harvesting Business 11:23
Turkey's value of chemical exports to Azerbaijan rises in 8M2021 Turkey 11:22
Kazakh uranium extracting company extends tender to attract audit services Tenders 11:21
Azerbaijan publishes latest statistics on chemicals production Economy 11:17
UN Human Rights Council discusses problem of cross-border Okhchu river's pollution by Armenia Politics 11:08
Azerbaijani oil prices skyrocket Oil&Gas 11:06
Iran approves projects on attracting of foreign investments Finance 10:41
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye to expand co-op in crop production Business 10:35
Turkey sees surge in grain exports to Georgia Turkey 10:34
Iranian ambassador holds talks with assistant to Azerbaijan's president Politics 10:24
Turkey names volume of vehicle shipments between local Izmir, Spanish Tarragona ports Turkey 10:19
Kyrgyzstan, Czech Republic discuss development of bilateral co-op in law enforcement Kyrgyzstan 10:07
Number of ships received at Turkish Bartin port in 8M2021 unveiled Turkey 10:03
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi oil refineries to purchase of materials, equipment via tender Tenders 10:01
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Finance 09:57
Turkish real estate market getting popular among Iranian citizens Turkey 09:55
Iranian currency rates for September 16 Finance 09:54
Turkey's export of carpets to Uzbekistan up in value Turkey 09:54
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC extends tender to buy transformers Tenders 09:41
Dollar exchange rate in Uzbek banks hits new record Finance 09:40
Oil prices extend gains after draw in U.S. stocks Oil&Gas 09:25
Azerbaijan records growth of its foreign trade turnover in 8M2021 Business 09:25
Great honor to contribute to success in Karabakh war - Bayraktar Turkey 08:38
SpaceX launches 1st space tourism mission World 08:25
Microsoft ready to introduce cloud platform for carbon emission analytics in Azerbaijan Economy 08:00
Kazakhstan reports 4,548 more recoveries from coronavirus in 24 hr Kazakhstan 07:36
Monetary Policy Committee of NBG to keep refinancing rate unchanged in Georgia Finance 07:26
Turkey registers 28,224 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:58
6.0-magnitude quake in SW China's Sichuan kills 2, injures 3 Other News 06:08
U.N. council urges Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to restart dam talks World 04:11
China, S. Korea vow to boost bilateral ties Other News 03:15
N.Korea says tested new railway-borne missile system to strike 'threatening forces' World 02:16
Haiti official resigns over PM's links to suspect in president's slaying Other News 01:18
UK PM Johnson reshuffles his top team to focus on post-COVID rebuild Europe 00:48
Iran boosts import of Turkish-made electrical goods Turkey 00:01
Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan talk co-op in use of water resources of Amu Darya River Turkmenistan 15 September 23:40
Canadians rush to early polls in election Other News 15 September 23:04
Two killed, several wounded in house explosion in Czech Republic Europe 15 September 22:28
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister discusses situation in region with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (PHOTO) Politics 15 September 22:00
Turkey eyes better agricultural practices to save water Turkey 15 September 21:54
IFC to assist Uzbekistan in implementation of alternative energy projects Uzbekistan 15 September 21:36
Iran FM stresses support for Lebanon Iran 15 September 21:31
Passenger traffic at Georgian airports increases Transport 15 September 21:24
Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly tweets on 103-year anniversary of liberation of Baku Politics 15 September 20:51
Azerbaijani MoD organizes march to memorial in honor of Turkish martyrs (PHOTO) Politics 15 September 20:47
XVII Eurasian Media Forum begins in Kazakhstan (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 15 September 20:21
Military officials of Azerbaijan and Belarus hold meeting (PHOTO) Politics 15 September 20:20
Day of Knowledge is celebrated in Aghdam – Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan Society 15 September 20:16
Development of ICT sector leads to increase in GDP, non-oil sector of Azerbaijan - expert ICT 15 September 20:15
Military processions held in Baku marking 103rd anniversary of liberation from occupation (PHOTOS/VIDEO) Society 15 September 19:25
Armenian PM again calls Eyvazli and Chayzami villages to be Azerbaijani Armenia 15 September 19:18
OIC Ombudsmen Association visits ANAMA Politics 15 September 18:59
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15 September 18:59
Azerbaijan confirms 2,064 new COVID-19 cases, 3,831 recoveries Society 15 September 18:50
World rig count up month-on-month – OPEC’s view Oil&Gas 15 September 18:43
Georgian transport offers wide range of opportunities for Czech businesses - embassy Transport 15 September 18:41
Georgia records decrease in pasta imports Business 15 September 18:40
Vegetable oil manufacturing plant to be commissioned in Kazakhstan Business 15 September 18:37
Discussions on macroeconomic forecasts continue – Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Economy 15 September 18:35
Residents of industrial park in Azerbaijan may be exempt from paying customs duties Economy 15 September 18:34
Russia’s 1H2021 export of motor vehicles for goods transportation to Turkmenistan down Transport 15 September 18:33
Wizz Air to resume regular flights from Georgian Kutaisi Int'l Airport to Polish Krakow Transport 15 September 18:33
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan name progress in preparation of agreement on border trade zone Turkmenistan 15 September 18:31
School building put into use in Aghdam after major repairs (PHOTO) Society 15 September 18:28
Iranian private investments in Tajikistan expected to grow Business 15 September 18:25
Iran-Tajikistan Chamber of Commerce talks trade ties Iran 15 September 18:22
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan revealed Business 15 September 18:21
UK's business software developer opens representative office in Azerbaijan Business 15 September 18:21
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan comments on detention of Iranian drivers on Gorus-Gafan road Azerbaijan 15 September 18:18
Kazakhstan names leading regions by agricultural output Business 15 September 18:18
Volume of Azerbaijan's transactions on secondary incomes with foreign countries up Finance 15 September 18:14
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 18 Oil&Gas 15 September 17:55
Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijani people on 103rd anniversary of Baku's liberation (PHOTO) Politics 15 September 17:50
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price down Finance 15 September 17:49
Turkmenistan organizes first test dispatch of express freight train Transport 15 September 17:41
Kazakh KazNIPIEnergoprom to complete feasibility study work of gasification of CHP-2 in Almaty Kazakhstan 15 September 17:41
Georgia sees increase in total profits of banks Finance 15 September 17:37
Georgia to introduce mandatory labels on alcoholic beverages from 2023 Business 15 September 17:32
Bread price may increase in Georgia Business 15 September 17:31
Armenians committed horrendous crimes in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam during occupation - official Politics 15 September 17:29
U.S.-Israeli fintech Pagaya to go public via $8.5 bln SPAC deal Israel 15 September 17:29
Goldman Sachs scoops up digital lender GreenSky to boost consumer banking US 15 September 17:22
EU eyes investments in Baku port to make it greener and better connected digitally - EU official Economy 15 September 17:22
All news