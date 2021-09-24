‘India, US natural partners,’ says PM Modi, Kamala Harris lauds Centre’s vaccine drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the United States, met Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday (IST) and delivered a joint statement on the Indo-US strategic partnership and also discussed global issues, the Covid-19 situation among others.

With PM Modi standing by her side, Kamala Harris said, “India is a very important partner to the US.”

“I welcome India's announcement that it will soon be able to resume vaccine exports. It is particularly noteworthy and admirable that India, I'm told, is currently vaccinating approximately 10 million people a day as of today,” said Kamala Harris.

She further added, “As democracies around world are under threat, it's imperative that we depend on democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around world. It's incumbent on our nations to protect democracy in best interest of people of countries.”

On terrorism, Kamala Harris referred to Pakistan's role and said that there were terror groups working in the country. She asked Pakistan to take action so that these groups don't impact US security and of India, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.