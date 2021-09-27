India likely to push for strict origin norms in UAE FTA talks

India is likely to push for strict origin norms in its proposed free commerce settlement (FTA) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to decide the supply of products and keep away from circumvention because the latter is a trans-shipment hub.

It may also take a name on the UAE’s request to embody authorities procurement, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and e-commerce in the proposed FTA, as this might have a bearing on the nation’s stance on these points in the World Trade Organization (WTO).

While India has opposed the plurilaterals on e-commerce and SMEs on the WTO, it isn’t a signatory to the Agreement on Government Procurement.

The two sides kick-started the primary spherical of the negotiations on the FTA – known as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) – on Thursday, with discussions on tariff concessions on items, companies, guidelines of origin and non-tariff measures. “Text negotiations and technical meetings on some chapters have started but issues such as investment will be discussed later,” mentioned an official.