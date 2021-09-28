India develops first DNA vaccine, can be given to those above 12: PM

India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine that can be given to everyone above 12 years of age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today while addressing the United Nations as he gave an open invite to manufacturers across the world: "Come, make vaccine in India."

"Despite limited resources, India - which believes in the philosophy of "Seva Param Dharam" (service is the highest religion) - is completely invested in the development and manufacture of the vaccines," PM Modi stressed as he gave details about Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 DNA vaccine that was cleared by the drug regulator DCGA last month.

ZyCoV-D is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine against the coronavirus. It uses a section of genetic material from the virus that gives instructions as either DNA or RNA to make the specific protein that the immune system recognises and responds to.

"There is another m-RNA vaccine, which is in the final stages of development. Our country's scientists are also involved in the development of a nasal vaccine for coronavirus."

"While understanding the responsibility towards humanity, India has yet again started giving vaccines to those who need it," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier this week, the government said India will resume the export of COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter.