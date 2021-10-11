Taj Mahal's grandeur impresses Danish PM Mette Frederiksen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who is on a three-day visit to India, visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday. She was overwhelmed to see its beauty and expressed her happiness after finding out about the architecture and history of the Mughal-era monument.

The Danish PM reached Agra where she was welcomed by Agra Commissioner Amit Gupta and ADG Rajiv Krishna at the Agra Airport.

At the airport, the Danish PM and her team enjoyed a peacock dance performed by local artists. At 8:30 am, she reached the Taj Mahal by golf cart.

Tourists were barred from entering the Taj Mahal for two hours during Frederiksen's visit. The 17th century monument was closed to tourists from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. The Agra Fort was shut from 9:50 am to 11:50 am.

During the Danish PM's visit, security was provided by the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government. A security contingent of Denmark was also present with the visiting dignitaries.