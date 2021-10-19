Road crash kills 11 in Ecuador
At least 11 people were killed and 12 injured in a traffic accident in Colta canton, in the central Ecuadorian province of Chimborazo, the national emergency hotline ECU 911 reported on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
In a statement, ECU 911 said the accident occurred early Monday morning, when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in the Juan de Velasco Pangor district as it traveled along the Panamericana Sur highway.
"Preliminarily reports from rescue groups said the bus veered off the lane and overturned into a ravine about 100 meters deep at 12:30 a.m. (local time)," ECU 911 said, adding the vehicle was traveling between the towns of southwest Guayaquil and central Ambato.
