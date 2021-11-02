SpaceX sets up subsidiary in India, plans to apply for licence

World's richest person Elon Musk-owned SpaceX on Monday incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary in India to start local broadband operations, a top official of the company said.

SpaceX's satellite broadband arm Starlink aims to start broadband services in India from December 2022, with 2 lakh active terminals subject to permission from the government.

"Pleased to share that SpaceX now has a 100 per cent owned subsidiary in India. The name is SSCPL - Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited and the incorporation date is Nov 1, 2021. Happy Birthday, SSCPL. We can now start applying for licenses, open bank accounts etc," Starlink country director India at SpaceX Sanjay Bhargava said in a social media post.

Starlink claims to have received over 5,000 pre-order from India.