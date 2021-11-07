At least 19 dead in road accident in Mexico

At least 19 people were killed and three injured when multiple vehicles crashed on a highway near the municipality of Chalco in central Mexico, authorities said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred at midday when a cargo truck suffered from a brake malfunction and crashed into other six vehicles at a toll booth on the highway, according to Mexico's Federal Roads and Bridges and Related Services (Capufe). The truck driver is among the deceased, and the injured were sent to nearby medical clinics, Capufe said.

Work to remove the vehicles has begun, but is expected to last several hours as several vehicles caught fire in the crashes.