UN chief Guterres ‘strongly condemns’ attack on Iraqi PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday “strongly” condemned the attack that targeted Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, calling for restraint and a rejection of violence, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the assassination attempt against Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi earlier today. He calls for the perpetrators of this crime to be held accountable,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres also called on Iraqis “to exercise utmost restraint and reject all violence and any attempts to destabilize Iraq.”