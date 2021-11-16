Turkey allows Indian travellers vaccinated with Covaxin or Covishield to skip mandatory quarantine

Turkey on Monday updated its Covid-19 related quarantine arrangements for travellers from India and Nepal. Now, Indians travelling to Turkey will not have to undergo mandatory quarantine on arrival if they are fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin.

According to a notification issued by the Turkish Embassy in India, passengers from India and Nepal, who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) or the Turkish government, will be exempted from mandatory quarantine on arrival in Turkey.

Indigenously developed Covaxin and Covishield are among the nine Covid-19 vaccines recognised by the Turkish government. Other vaccines which are accepted are those of Moderna Pfizer, BioNtech, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Sputnik.

On November 3, the WHO had granted emergency use listing (EUL) to Covaxin.