Canada sends air force to help flood-stricken province, clear supply routes
Canada deployed the air force on Wednesday to help British Columbia deal with massive floods that cut access to the country's largest port and stranded thousands with more rain expected in coming days, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Mudslides triggered by heavy rains destroyed several major roads and killed at least one person, with officials warning the death toll could rise.
Several towns have been completely cut off and food was starting to run low in the town of Hope, 100 miles (160 km) east of Vancouver.
Pastor Jeff Kuhn said a quarter of the town's 6,000 residents were seeking shelter.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds charity event together with ambassadors of World Championships (PHOTO)
Recent events on border between Azerbaijan, Armenia testify to importance of rapid demarcation – Russia’s MFA
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed condolences to families of Azerbaijani servicemen killed as a result of Armenian provocation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to continue to give adequate response to any military provocations against territorial integrity – MFA
Azerbaijan reveals number of wounded veterans of Second Karabakh War assigned disability, social benefits