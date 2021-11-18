5.5-magnitude quake hits 56 km WNW of Campo Gallo, Argentina
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 56 km WNW of Campo Gallo, Argentina at 21:38:53 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 569.91 km, was initially determined to be at 26.3334 degrees south latitude and 63.3403 degrees west longitude
