New QUAD to hold first meet in Dubai soon, focus on infra cooperation: Israel Ambassador

Nearly two months after its formation, the new QUAD comprising India, the USA, the UAE, and Israel is expected to hold its first meeting in Dubai. According to Israel's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, foreign Ministers of the four countries had given a nod to their first-ever QUAD meet which would be centred around creating cooperation on infrastructure.

India had teamed up with the United States, United Arab Emirates, and Israel in October, this year to establish a new quadrilateral economic forum to deal with climate change, energy, and maritime security. Similar to the original Quadrilateral Security Dialogue of India-US-Australia-Japan, this new quad engages India and US' cooperation against instability.

The meeting of the new QUAD members would be held in Dubai soon, Gilon disclosed.

"I think that soon there will be a meeting at least of the 4 parties- UAE, India, Israel, and the US. As the foreign ministers agreed, so it's supposed to be in Dubai. The idea is to create cooperation on infrastructure with private companies of the four countries," Naor Gilon told news agency ANI on Saturday.