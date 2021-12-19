4 dead after ocean plane crashes near Australia's Brisbane

Four people have died after a light plane crashed into the ocean near Brisbane, the capital city of Australia's state of Queensland on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Queensland police confirmed that among the four casualties were two male adults and two children.

"The aircraft was seen to disappear behind mangroves. A short time later an aircraft in the area at the time located the aircraft upturned and in shallow water near the mangroves," said local police inspector Craig White.

The small, four-seat plane took off from Redcliffe Airport in Brisbane's north at 9:00 a.m. local time.

A statement from Queensland police said a multi-agency investigation was already underway with Queensland Water Police officers and the state's Forensic Crash Unit, which sent divers to investigate the aircraft and recover the bodies.

"There is no further information about those on board at this stage," read the statement.