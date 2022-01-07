Increase in the number of Indian students in Germany in current winter semester

Increase in the number of Indian students in Germany in current winter semester

There has been an increase again in the number of international students at German universities in the current winter semester, Trend reports citing Times of India.

This follows a sharp decline in numbers in the summer of 2021 when there were travel bans imposed on several countries including India, by the German government. According to a snapshot survey by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), at least 330,000 international students are currently enrolled at German universities.

The number of international first-semester students has also grown again despite the Covid-19 pandemic and, according to DAAD projections, is at least 72,000. Almost 160 universities from all over Germany took part in the survey. According to the survey, the number of international students at German universities will continue to rise in the winter semester of 2021-2022.

“The survey of our member universities allows us to look forward to the new year with hope: despite the pandemic, the number of international students in Germany continues to increase," said DAAD President Dr Joybrato Mukherjee. “The number of first-year students from abroad has also risen again after declines in the last winter semester. Increases of around 13 per cent or more are much better than expected in the summer. These figures are a very good sign for the attractiveness of Germany as a place to study. They also show that the joint commitment of member universities and the DAAD to attracting and supporting international students is paying off, especially during the worst pandemic in 100 years.”

According to the findings of DAAD’s snapshot survey on enrolment figures of international students in the 2021-22 winter semester, the surveyed higher education institutions (HEIs) reported an increase in newly enrolled international students from India and a few other countries including Turkey, Iran, Italy and France. On the other hand, decreases in the numbers of newly enrolled students from China, Syria and Cameroon were reported. Around 29% of the institutions surveyed reported over 10% increase in the number of fresh student enrolments from India.

Overall, according to the DAAD forecast, the number of newly enrolled international students increased from around 64,000 in the 2020-21 winter semester to around 72,000 to 80,000 students in the 2021-22 winter semester. This corresponds to a relative increase of around 13 to 26 per cent. This is the result of several factors: on the one hand, there has been a very rapid recovery in the numbers of guest and exchange students (non-degree) at most German HEIs after the significant slump in the previous year. Additionally, universities in particular are recording significant increases in the number of international degree-seeking students in master's programmes.

According to the DAAD’s extrapolation based on the survey, 31 per cent of the higher education institutions saw increases of at least five or more per cent in the number of international students enrolled. Around 40 per cent of the universities reported stable numbers. Based on the feedback from the universities, DAAD forecasts 330,000 to 350,000 international students for the current winter semester. Compared to the previous winter semester, this would be an increase of two to eight per cent.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the survey shows a clear return of international students to campus: around 80 per cent of the surveyed universities estimate that at least three quarters of international first-year students are now in Germany. Only seven per cent of the universities assume that less than half of the international students are already present. Teaching currently takes place as a mixture of in-person and digital distance learning: around 80 per cent of the universities surveyed indicated this kind of hybrid teaching mode. DAAD surveyed around 270 higher education institutions between early and mid-December and received 158 responses. Around 65 per cent of all international students in Germany are enrolled at the surveyed universities.

