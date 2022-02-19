IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal resigns from board, to reduce stake

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, has resigned from the board, its parent company Interglobe Aviation said in an exchange filing on Friday.

After 15 years of association, Rakesh Gangwal, stepped down from IndiGo board as non-executive director of the company.

Gangwal, a non-executive, non-independent director intends to slowly cut his stake in the company over the next five years, the BSE filing said.