Jobs in India: IT firms to hire 50 Lakh employees, says Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has sounded a note of optimism for job seekers in the country, stating that 50 lakh new employees will be hired by Information Technology (IT) companies.

In the next five years, the IT industry will employ as many as 50 lakh new employees, the ace stock trader and investor said while speaking at an event of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday, according to a news 18 report.