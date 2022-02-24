Command posts in Kyiv, Kharkiv attacked - Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 08:17)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
The missile strikes are being made on military facilities in Ukraine, Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the interior minister of Ukraine, said, Trend reports citing media.
“Ukraine’s command posts and control centers, airfields, supply depots, Kyiv, Kharkiv, the Dnieper were attacked by missiles,” Herashchenko wrote in Facebook. “The border is being shelled through artillery. The new geopolitical reality has started in the world today.”
