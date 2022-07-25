Ethiopian police forces kill over 100 Al-Shabab fighters

Authorities in Ethiopia's Somali region announced that they have killed more than 100 Al-Shabab fighters during a failed incursion from neighboring Somalia by the militant group, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a press statement released on Saturday evening, the Somali Region Communication Bureau said the Al-Shabab fighters were killed earlier this week during a security operation led by the region's special police forces that lasted for three days.

An armed Al-Shabab team that entered the Afder zone of the Somali region four days ago has been completely destroyed, the statement said.

Thirteen vehicles that were used by the militants during their incursion into the southeastern Ethiopia region were destroyed, it said.

Large amounts of food supplies and firearm caches were also captured from the Al-Shabab militants.