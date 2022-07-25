Northeast to headline 75 years of India-Thailand ties at Bangkok Fest

India will celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties with Thailand through a festival in Bangkok, themed on India's northeast. The Act East Policy will go a step forward as a big delegation of 400 people including chief ministers, ministers, bureaucrats, industrialists, entrepreneurs, singers, artists, authors and journalists from the northeast - the gateway of India to ASEAN region - will visit Thailand's capital Bangkok to explore shared history and to promote people-to-people exchange and trade.

India's northeast has a long-standing relationship with Thailand and to celebrate the 75th year of India's diplomatic relations with Thailand, the second edition of North East India Festival will be organised on July 30 and 31 in Bangkok.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his town hall address in Bangkok in 2019 had said that for the first time a festival is being organised outside the country to create awareness about India's northeast and Southeast Asia.

The festival will start with an inaugural session on July 29 in Bangkok at an event hosted by the Indian embassy.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh, Maharaja of Tripura Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debarma, senior officials and a high level-delegation from the Thai government will be part of the inaugural session.