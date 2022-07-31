Debris from Chinese rocket reenters atmosphere

Debris from the last stage of the Long March-5B Y3 carrier rocket reentered the atmosphere at 12:55 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time), the China Manned Space Agency said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The vast majority of the device burned up during reentry and the debris fell into the sea, with the center of the landing area at a longitude of 119.0 degrees east and latitude of 9.1 degrees north, according to the agency.

The Long March-5B Y3 carrier rocket, carrying China's Wentian lab module of its space station, blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan on July 24.