Algerian president expresses willingness to join BRICS

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed the willingness of his country to join the BRICS group, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In an interview aired on the state-run television ENTV, President Tebboune said that "there are economic conditions for joining the BRICS group, and I think Algeria meets a large proportion of these conditions."

He added that joining the BRICS group would distance Algeria, which is considered a "pioneer in Non-Aligned Movement," from "the attraction of the two poles."

The BRICS group includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, representing more than 40 percent of the world's population and about a quarter of the global economy.

Tebboune attended the High-level Dialogue on Global Development between the BRICS countries and emerging markets and developing countries in June.