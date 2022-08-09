In a first, US warship arrives at Chennai shipyard for repairs

Six years after India and the US signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), a Chennai shipyard on Sunday commenced the first-ever maintenance of a US warship, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

US Navy Ship Charles Drew arrived at L&T’s shipyard at Kattupalli, Chennai, and will remain docked for 11 days. It was last at Diego Garcia, the British-controlled island in the Indian Ocean used as US base

“This is the first ever repair of a USNS in India,” a statement by the Ministry of Defence said in Sunday.

“The event signifies the capabilities of Indian shipyards in the global ship repairing market. They offer wide-ranging and cost-effective ship repair and maintenance services, using advanced maritime technology platforms,” the MoD said.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Vice Chief of the Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade were among senior officials of the Ministry of Defence who welcomed the vessel at the shipyard. Consul General of US Embassy in Chennai Judith Ravin and Defence Attaché at the US Embassy at New Delhi Rear Admiral Michael Baker were also present. The Indian Defence Secretary termed the event as a red-letter day for the Indian shipbuilding industry and the Indo-US defence relationship.

India has six major shipyards with a turnover of nearly $2 billion. Ravin called it a new leaf in the Indo-US strategic relationship.