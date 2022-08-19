Indian Tata unveils companionship startup for elderly

Industrialist Ratan Tata on Tuesday announced an undisclosed investment into startup Goodfellows that offers companionship to senior citizens as a service.

The octogenarian has been an active backer of startups ever since retiring from the helm of the Tata Group and has invested in over 50 companies till now.

The latest investee company is founded by Shantanu Naidu. Thirty-year-old Naidu, a Cornell University alumnus, is a general manager in Tata’s office and has been assisting him since 2018.

“You do not know what it is like to be lonely until you spend time alone wishing for companionship,” the 84-year Tata, a bachelor, said, appreciating Naidu’s ideation and also forgiving his mentee for the time he spends away from the office.