France supports permanent seat for India at UN Security Council

Extending his support for a permanent seat for India at the United Nations, Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain welcomed an Indian delegation for the UN consultations that took place in Paris on Tuesday.

As France is set to assume the UNSC chair, the French envoy stood in support of a permanent seat for India at the UN and hailed ties between India and France.

In a further statement, the ambassador said that the two countries are capable of holding strong ties and reforming multilateralism.

"The Fr MFA yesterday welcomed an Indian delegation for United Nations consultations, right before France assumes the UNSC chair. Together, our two countries are capable of upholding & reforming multilateralism. That's also why supports a permanent seat for India at UNSC," Mr Lenain said in a tweet.

Time and again, the ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain described India as a leading strategic partner in Asia and hailed the strategic partnership between the two countries.