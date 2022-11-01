Death toll in crowd crush in South Korea rises to 156

One more fatality was confirmed from the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon district, raising the death toll from the tragedy to 156, officials said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

A 20-year-old Korean woman was pronounced dead Tuesday morning while under treatment in serious condition, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

A total of 29 had been in serious condition as of 11 a.m., while 122 others had sustained minor injuries, the officials said.

Of those killed, 101 were female, and victims in their 20s numbered 104, followed by 31 victims in their 30s.