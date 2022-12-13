Government of Peru gathers for emergency meeting over escalating protests

The government of Peru convened for an emergency meeting led by President Dina Boluarte in the capital city of Lima, the RPP radio reported on its website Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the report, the meeting was caused by the escalation of protests in a number of regions that sparked after the resignation of ex-President Pedro Castillo last week. Earlier on Monday, protesters captured the airport of a major city of Arequipa. They currently try to capture the police department building near the airport. Riots are being accompanied by vandalism and looting.