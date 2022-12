A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook El Salvador at 8:32 a.m. Thursday local time, according to a Ministry of Environment report, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter was located 47 km south of the San Juan del Gozo Peninsula (about 115 km southeast of San Salvador), with a depth of 29 km.

Several buildings were evacuated in the capital during the emergency, while residents reported that the quake felt "very strong" on social media.