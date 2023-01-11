Boeing reports commercial orders, deliveries for 2022

Boeing on Tuesday reported 774 commercial orders in 2022, including 561 orders for the 737 family and 213 orders for the company's twin-aisle airplanes, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Boeing delivered 69 commercial jets in December, including 53 737 MAX, bringing total deliveries for 2022 to 480 airplanes.

According to the company's report, commercial orders in 2022 include 561 orders for the 737 MAX, and there are new customers such as ANA, Delta Air Lines, IAG, and low-cost carrier Arajet.

Orders for widebodies include 114 787s, 31 767s and 68 777s.

There are 78 orders across Boeing's freighter line.

Its commercial deliveries in 2022 include 387 737s, 93 widebodies. As of Dec. 31, 2022, the commercial airplanes backlog is 4,578 jets.

"We worked hard in 2022 to stabilize 737 production, resume 787 deliveries, launch the 777-8 Freighter," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal. "As the airline industry expands its recovery, we are seeing strong demand across our product family, particularly the highly efficient 737 MAX and the 787 Dreamliner. We will stay focused on driving stability within our operations and the supply chain as we work to deliver for our customers in 2023 and beyond."