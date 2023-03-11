U.S. CDC lifts COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday lifted mandatory COVID-19 test requirements for travelers from China, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The decision takes effect for flights departing to the United States from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and designated airports at or after 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time Friday, according to an announcement on the CDC website.

This means that starting Friday afternoon, air passengers will no longer need to get tested and show a negative COVID-19 test result, or show documentation of recovery from COVID-19, prior to boarding a flight to the United States from those places, according to the CDC.