Mexican president tests positive for COVID-19 for third time

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the third known infection, adding that while he was not seriously ill he would take a few days off, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Lopez Obrador, 69, who had a serious heart attack in 2013, reported mild symptoms from both of his previous bouts of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic.

"It's not serious," he wrote on his official Twitter account. "My heart is at 100%."

Lopez Obrador said Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez would host his regular morning news conference.