Russia and Kazakhstan invited to participate in construction of Trans-Afghan railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Afghanistan has invited Russia and Kazakhstan to participate in the construction of the Trans-Afghan railway, the Minister of Industry and Trade in the Interim Government of Afghanistan, Nuriddin Azizi, said, Trend reports.

"We invite Russia and Kazakhstan to take part in this project. I believe that it is not only about investments in Afghanistan, because this railway will benefit everyone, and we are ready to consider this project together, involving working groups from these countries," said Azizi.

The Trans-Afghan Railway project is a joint project of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan. The route will pass through Termez, Mazar-I-Sharif, Kabul, and Peshawar. A memorandum of understanding was signed in connection with the implementation of the project.

In addition, the construction of a 600-kilometer-long railway line will cost about $5 billion and take five years.