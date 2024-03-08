Ukrainian President to pay official visit to Türkiye

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Other News Materials 8 March 2024 00:33 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to Türkiye on March 8, the Office of Public Relations of the President of Türkiye says, Trend reports.

It is reported that a detailed discussion of the progress of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the latest situation regarding the continuation of the Grain Corridor Agreement and permanent peace in the region is expected during the visit.

It is expected that Turkish-Ukrainian relations will be discussed at the meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Volodymyr Zelensky.

