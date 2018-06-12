At least one dead after paddleboat crashes Into barge on Volga river in Russia

12 June 2018 01:39 (UTC+04:00)

At least one died and nine are still unaccounted for after a paddleboat collided with a cargo barge on Volga River in Russia, Sputnik reported.

The paddleboat collided with a cargo barge in Volgograd, Russia, according to a local emergency service source. The source also said that nine people were unaccounted for, while seven have been rescued.

"According to preliminary data, one died, seven have been rescued," the source reported. "The fate of nine people onboard the paddleboat is still unknown," the source added.

