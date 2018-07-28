Russian upper house of parliament passes VAT hike to 20%

28 July 2018 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) approved the law on the VAT (value-added tax) rate increase from 18% to 20% and adjusted rates of social payments, at a plenary session on Saturday, TASS reports.

VAT reliefs, such as reduced tax rates for food, children's goods, medical goods, as well as zero rates for domestic interregional air transport, will be retained.

The bill also envisions the reduction of the aggregate tariff of insurance premiums to state off-budget funds from 34 to 30%, and sets the tariff of insurance contributions to the Pension Fund at the rate of 22%.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China almost catches up Russia as Uzbekistan's main foreign trade partner
Economy news 12:36
Uzbekistan, Russia may hold first inter-regional forum
Economy news 11:53
Talks between US, Russian top security officials may occur this summer
Russia 11:41
Russian big cargo carrier ups fertilizer supply to Azerbaijan
Economy news 27 July 20:29
White House: Trump open to visiting Moscow
US 27 July 19:20
Syria to set up refugee action center to resolve problems of returning refugees
Russia 27 July 19:15
Latest
Munich airport cancels 200 flights in temporary shutdown of terminal
Europe 17:55
Hungarian PM sees shift to illiberal Christian democracy in 2019 European vote
Europe 17:31
Iran arrests 18 over vehicle import fraud, currency crisis
Society 16:58
Syrian refugee group returns from Lebanon
Arab World 16:10
Greece to begin laying wildfire victims to rest amid recriminations
Europe 15:46
ECB's Draghi backs expectations for late 2019 rate hike
Europe 15:45
House of Baku khans to be reconstructed in Azerbaijan
Tenders 15:27
Mehriban Aliyeva: Organizing World Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics, Tumbling in Azerbaijan will contribute to further popularization of this gymnastics discipline
Politics 15:22
New bill on copyright to be introduced to parliament soon – Iran minister
Politics 15:04