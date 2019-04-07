Over 300 people evacuated from homes in Moscow due to fire

7 April 2019 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

According to Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire occurred in the underground parking of a residential building on Leningradskoye Highway in northwestern Moscow, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

Several subterranean garages were in flames; 19 firetrucks and 50 firefighters are battling the blaze, according to Moscow's Ministry of Emergency Situations headquarters.

Firefighters have contained the blaze within an underground parking lot, the press service of the Moscow branch of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Over 300 people have been evacuated from residential buildings due to a fire, the ministry's press service said. The size of the blaze is estimated to be around 500 sq.m.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at an apartment building in Moscow, claiming two lives; four others were rescued from the building by firefighters.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Powerful blaze and enormous blast shakes building in Paris
Europe 08:42
Erdogan to visit Russia on April 8
Turkey 6 April 19:36
Uzbekistan to exhibit its project at XI Forum ATOMEXPO-2019
Oil&Gas 6 April 14:48
Analyst: Upcoming meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs has a serious goal
Commentary 6 April 12:45
Russian Zarubezhneft, Uzbekneftegaz to launch project to increase hydrocarbon production
Oil&Gas 6 April 12:13
Russian company delivers first batch of equipment to Uzbek metallurgical plant
Economy 6 April 09:59
Latest
Onion price decreases, tomato price increases in Iran
Business 15:49
Number of Azerbaijanis visiting Iran’s Ardabil province increases
Business 15:20
World Health Day observed in China
China 14:17
Azerbaijan plans to introduce face recognition system
Economy 13:45
Baku holds bike ride under the motto "Less cars, more life" (PHOTO)
Society 13:34
Oil minister: Iran, Iraq reach initial agreement on development of two fields
Business 13:08
Azerbaijani State Security Service: Young people should quit smoking, alcoholic beverages
Society 12:43
Iran discloses volume of exported mining materials
Business 12:02
Air raids kill 5 IS fighters in eastern Afghan province
Other News 11:43