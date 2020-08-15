Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

Russia 15 August 2020 01:55 (UTC+04:00)
Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

Twelve more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,640, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Twelve coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,645.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious in Russia, has visibly stabilized. By today, Moscow has reported nearly 251,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Some 195,000 patients have recovered. A campaign of voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies is underway in the capital city.

According to the latest statistics, more than 20.9 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 755,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, 912,823 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 722,964 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 15,498 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Monterey Herald publishes article on Armenians' atrocities against Azerbaijanis in LA
Monterey Herald publishes article on Armenians' atrocities against Azerbaijanis in LA
Arming Armenia means supporting occupation of Azerbaijani lands - MP
Arming Armenia means supporting occupation of Azerbaijani lands - MP
Azerbaijani MP: Turkish Grand National Assembly rejected Treaty of Sevres, tearing it apart as useless paper
Azerbaijani MP: Turkish Grand National Assembly rejected Treaty of Sevres, tearing it apart as useless paper
Loading Bars
Latest
Four hurt in blast, fire in publishers' area of Iran capital: state media Society 02:29
Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center Russia 01:55
Lebanon's COVID-19 cases exceed 8,000, death toll at 94 Arab World 01:17
EU, Eurozone trade with rest of world remains at lower levels in June Europe 00:35
Trump says he would agree to $25 billion for Postal Service if Democrats make concessions US 14 August 23:51
Number of coronavirus cases worldwide exceeds 21 million World 14 August 23:20
Azerbaijan's Azercosmos to provide satellite services in Africa ICT 14 August 23:04
Putin proposes urgent 7-state online summit on Iran, Persian Gulf Russia 14 August 22:38
Investments in agricultural sector of Iran's Kermanshah Province increase Finance 14 August 22:15
Turkey's export of leather products abroad in 1H2020 down Turkey 14 August 22:14
Kazakhstan's import from Bulgaria down twofold amid COVID-19 Business 14 August 22:11
Georgia to improve business climate on legislative level Business 14 August 22:11
Azerbaijan reveals maritime trade operations for seven months Transport 14 August 22:10
EU 'highly concerned' by U.S. stance on Nord Stream pipeline Europe 14 August 21:45
S. Africa commends WHO's leadership in fighting COVID-19 Other News 14 August 21:23
Azerbaijan unveils its seven-month airfreight performance Transport 14 August 21:04
Monterey Herald publishes article on Armenians' atrocities against Azerbaijanis in LA Politics 14 August 20:13
Foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan drops Finance 14 August 19:43
Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan's Nagorno Karabakh issues statement Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 August 19:41
Gold price grows in Azerbaijan Finance 14 August 19:30
Arming Armenia means supporting occupation of Azerbaijani lands - MP Politics 14 August 19:27
Azerbaijani MP: Turkish Grand National Assembly rejected Treaty of Sevres, tearing it apart as useless paper Politics 14 August 19:24
Subsistence minimum for average household down in Georgia Business 14 August 19:12
Uzbekistan to implement big touristic projects in Bostanlyk district Tourism 14 August 18:44
First batch of hazelnuts to be exported from Georgia to Germany Business 14 August 18:43
Georgian Artana Wines company decides to grow organic vegetables Business 14 August 18:39
Data on terry products sales at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for July 2020 revealed Business 14 August 18:37
Uzbekistan resumes domestic flights, rail services, public transport traffic Transport 14 August 18:35
Georgia decreases mandatory quarantine & self-isolation time Transport 14 August 18:18
Kazakhstan's revenues from air transportation down year-on-year Transport 14 August 18:13
Pashinyan again shows his helplessness, responding to BBC's "hard" questions (VIDEO) Politics 14 August 18:13
Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate Finance 14 August 18:01
Air separation unit launched in Kazakhstan to supply ArcelorMittal Temirtau with gases Business 14 August 17:58
Ukrainian car building company interested in expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan Business 14 August 17:30
Electricity consumption down in Georgia Oil&Gas 14 August 17:27
EU supports medium, long term recovery of Kazakh economy amid COVID-19 Business 14 August 17:22
Azerbaijan sees growth in alternative energy production Oil&Gas 14 August 17:22
Azerbaijan confirms 221 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 14 August 17:22
Iran's ministry supports increase of home appliances' price Business 14 August 17:21
Georgia, US discuss possibility of opening DFC regional office in country Business 14 August 17:08
Investments in socio-economic dev't in Azerbaijan grow Finance 14 August 17:07
U.S. retail sales rise less than expected in July US 14 August 17:07
Kazakhstan’s largest electrotechnical company to launch equipment production Business 14 August 17:07
Namangan Free Economic Zone to expand car production in Uzbekistan Business 14 August 17:06
National Bank of Georgia talks reasons behind remittances' growth Finance 14 August 16:56
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy batteries Tenders 14 August 16:52
Volume of export of oil, oil raw materials from Azerbaijan to Ukraine revealed Oil&Gas 14 August 16:50
Azerbaijan reveals seven-month statistics of industrial production Business 14 August 16:50
EU COVID-response to contribute to long-term health systems resilience in Central Asia Europe 14 August 16:49
Azerbaijan successfully resolving problem of irrigation water shortage Economy 14 August 16:44
Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender for loading, unloading services Tenders 14 August 16:42
SOCAR's STAR Refinery among Turkey’s 500 largest companies Oil&Gas 14 August 16:34
Uzbekistan's national postal operator expands services Business 14 August 15:48
Multiple projects to be commissioned in Kazakhstan within industrialization roadmap Business 14 August 15:41
Angry Birds maker happy as stay-at-home gaming boosts profit Europe 14 August 15:32
Iran is to sell oil bonds at stock exchange Oil&Gas 14 August 15:32
Capacity of Georgian Kula canning company to increase Business 14 August 15:31
Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region opens tender for construction, installation work Tenders 14 August 15:25
Output volume at Azerbaijan’s Kursangi, Garabagli fields revealed Oil&Gas 14 August 15:17
Azerbaijani refugee from Armenia: Oppression of Azerbaijanis in Armenia began before 1988 Society 14 August 15:13
Uzbekistan boosts trade turnover with Afghanistan during 1H2020 Business 14 August 14:25
Turkmen manufacturer of suspended ceilings to expand its product range Business 14 August 14:22
British analyst: Uzbekistan to increase domestic electricity consumption over next decade Oil&Gas 14 August 14:18
Weiss, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Retail, talks Uzbekistan's food retail market prospects Business 14 August 14:10
Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijan-Israel partnership is strong, resilient, forward-looking Politics 14 August 13:59
Azerbaijan's GDP slightly decreases Finance 14 August 13:49
Maersk Drilling: Contracting activity for drilling campaigns with 2020 commencement to be limited Oil&Gas 14 August 13:48
Global total utilization for jack-up rigs, floaters down Oil&Gas 14 August 13:34
Georgian TBC Bank Group buys stake in its Uzbekistan branch Finance 14 August 13:17
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan increases GDP volume Finance 14 August 13:16
Number of flights over Iran's airspace increases Transport 14 August 13:11
Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank to increase its authorized capital Finance 14 August 13:01
Russia’s St. Petersburg, Turkmenistan boost cooperation Business 14 August 12:58
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy filters via tender Tenders 14 August 12:50
Uzbek-Turkish JV to increase export of electrical goods from Uzbekistan's Samarkand Business 14 August 12:50
Money transfers to Georgia up in July 2020 Finance 14 August 12:50
Kazakhstan's Sunday Airlines resuming flights to Egypt Transport 14 August 12:50
PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of downhole equipment Tenders 14 August 12:27
Israel puts Georgia on list of 'green' countries Transport 14 August 12:26
Central Bank of Uzbekistan establishes co-op with Central Bank of South Korea Finance 14 August 12:24
Kazakhstan's export to Germany down during COVID-19 Business 14 August 12:19
Indonesia's Widodo proposes $186 billion 2021 budget, 5.5% of GDP deficit Other News 14 August 12:18
Bryza: By supplying military equipment to Armenia, Russia losing credibility as OSCE MG co-chair Politics 14 August 12:14
Iranian National Tax Administration imposing tax on gold coin owners Business 14 August 12:07
Russia's St. Petersburg to supply ships to Turkmenistan Business 14 August 12:04
UK transport minister says people know the risks of travel in 2020 Europe 14 August 11:57
Graduates of Baku Higher Oil School awarded DAAD scholarships Society 14 August 11:54
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 14 Finance 14 August 11:54
Rehabilitation of Zemo Imereti-Racha road actively progressing in Georgia Construction 14 August 11:52
Canadian oil & gas company aims to start operations in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 14 August 11:52
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's mobile operators up revenues ICT 14 August 11:51
Oil gains, heading for weekly rise amid hopes for fuel demand recovery Europe 14 August 11:51
Azerbaijan discloses Consumer Price Index for July Finance 14 August 11:44
Uzbekistan to open new tourist zone in its Navoi region Tourism 14 August 11:38
Georgia reports 23 new cases of COVID-19, 17 recoveries Georgia 14 August 11:31
Azerbaijan's AzStateNet network reveals, blocks more malware attacks ICT 14 August 11:30
Bank of Georgia implements new project in field of agriculture Business 14 August 11:25
Italian ambassador to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission in country Turkmenistan 14 August 11:11
South Korean companies to build smart cities in Uzbekistan's Fergana Construction 14 August 11:10
Turkmenistan, Russia's Tatarstan to join efforts to counter COVID-19 Turkmenistan 14 August 10:51
All news