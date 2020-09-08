Russia records 5,099 new daily coronavirus cases

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 5,099 to 1,035,789 in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the country’s daily coronavirus growth rate has remained at or below 0.5% for 24 days.

The growth rate is the lowest in the Chukotka and Nenets autonomous regions (0%), the Smolensk region (0.1%), the Moscow, Altai and Karelia regions (0.2%).

In particular, 695 new cases were confirmed in Moscow in the past 24 hours, 210 in St. Petersburg, 147 in the Rostov region, 146 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 135 in the Moscow region and 124 in the Stavropol region.

There are currently 167,747 active coronavirus cases in Russia.