Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 14

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 14 to 4,947 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Fourteen patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

According to statistics, it is the highest number of deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, since July 21 when 19 fatalities were recorded.

The coronavirus death toll has climbed to 4,947 in Moscow. As of September 9, Moscow confirmed more than 268,400 coronavirus cases, while nearly 224,800 patients have recovered from COVID-19.