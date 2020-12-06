Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 72 to 9,349
The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 72 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Seventy-two patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for coronavirus," the center informed.
The death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 9,349 in Moscow. As of December 5, more than 640,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Moscow so far and over 485,300 patients have recovered from the disease.
According to the latest statistics, nearly 65.9 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 1.5 million deaths have been reported.
