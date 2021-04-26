Russia records 8,803 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 8,803 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,771,372, the official monitoring and response center said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The national death toll rose by 356 to 108,588 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 6,631 to 4,394,639.

Meanwhile, Moscow, the hardest-hit region in Russia, reported 2,687 new cases, taking the city's count to 1,082,996.

More than 128 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.