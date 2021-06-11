Wildfires engulf almost 24 hectares of forest in Russia’s Khanty-Mansi region

Two forest fires on an area of almost 24 hectares are raging in Russia’s Khanty-Mansi autonomous region. One of them has been localized on an area of 18 hectares, the press service of the regional subsurface management and natural resources department reported on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"As of 09:00 (07:00 Moscow time) on June 11, two forest fires are raging in the autonomous region on a total area of 23.9 hectares, including the one localized on an area of 18 hectares," the report said.

According to the authorities, there were no active blazes in the region as of the morning of June 10.

Head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s regional directorate Pyotr Kugui earlier told reporters that the wildfires had been caused by dry thunderstorms and careless handling of fire.

The authorities of the Khanty-Mansi autonomous region announced the beginning of a fire hazard season on April 23. Governor Natalya Komarova declared a high-alert regime in the region since May 21 due to the ongoing forest fires.